MONTREAL -- Quebec reported on Tuesday that 515 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of infections to 393,852 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the new cases, 353 people were unvaccinated, 50 received one dose of vaccine more than two weeks prior to their positive test, and 112 had both doses more than a week before testing positive.

A total of 377,099 people are reported to have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is monitoring 5,460 active COVID-19 cases.

Hospitalizations rose dramatically on Tuesday and there are now 171 people receiving care in Quebec hospitals, an increase of 24 since Friday. In the past 24 hours, 21 patients were admitted to the hospital and 10 were released meaning the number rose by 11 since Monday.

Of those in hospitals, 68 people are in intensive care wards, an increase of 19.

There were no new reported deaths due to the disease, and that total remains 11,293.

On Sept. 5, 17,887 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Health-care professionals in the province administered 10,747 more doses of vaccine, including 10,042 since Monday.

In total, 12,497,942 vaccine doses have been administered in Quebec, and 121,359 Quebecers got a jab outside of the province.

Of those eligible to receive a dose, 6,538,225 people (87 per cent of the eligible population) have received one dose, while 6,029,252 (80 per cent) have received both doses.

VARIANT TRACKER

The number of confirmed variant cases increased by 167 on Tuesday, bringing that total to 10,501.

The Delta variant accounted for the vast majority of those with 163 new confirmed cases (2,127 total). The other four were the Alpha variant (7,305).