MONTREAL -- Quebec's health ministry has announced the names of the first 'Win to be Vaccinated!' contest winners.

The draw, which took place last Friday, was the first round of a weekly raffle to entice Quebecers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Jean-Gabriel Mercier-Rancourt, from the Montérégie region, is the first to win a $150,000 prize, while students Anaïs S McMurray, from Montreal, and Thomas Langlais, from the Montérégie, will each receive a $10,000 scholarship.

The contest is open to all Quebecers who have been "adequately vaccinated" against the virus.

"Please note that their first dose must be received before Aug. 3 and the second dose before Aug. 31, inclusively," the health ministry notes.

Until Aug. 27, there will be a weekly draw of $150,000 for those over the age of 18, as well as two $10,000 scholarships for those aged 12 to 17.

On Sept. 3, a $1 million prize will be drawn among those 18 and older, as well as 16 $20,000 scholarships for youths aged 12 to 17.

This is in addition to various prizes offered by Bombardier, Air Canada and more.

To enter, participants must register by visiting the government's website.