Quebec announces 5 private long-term care homes to get public funding
Quebec announced Monday that five more private seniors' homes will be funded by the provincial government, which aims to nationalize all long-term care homes (CHSLDs) by 2025.
The minister responsible for seniors and health, Sonia Bélanger, made the announcement at the CHSLD Soulanges, in the Montérégie region, which is one of the five homes under the new agreement.
The other four care homes are:
- CHSLD Manoir Harwood in Montérégie-Ouest
- CHSLD de la Rive in Laval
- CHSLD Manoir de l'Ouest de l'île in Montreal's West Island
- CHSLD Wales in the Eastern Townships
This brings the number of private long-term care centres that are subsidized to eight, with more to be added in the coming weeks, the minister said in a news release.
"The people who are housed deserve the best, regardless of their living environment, and that is why the project of contracting private CHSLDs is a priority for our government," Bélanger said in the release.
"Our goal is to ensure that the quality of care and services is comparable in all living environments. I am very proud to announce that with the agreement of these five additional CHSLDs, including the CHSLD Manoir de l'Ouest de l'Île, we are accelerating this harmonization for the benefit of residents, their families and staff," she added.
Converting all private long-term care homes to state-run CHSLDs was one of 22 recommendations from Coroner Géhane Kamel's report into the deaths of seniors in CHSLDs during the first wave of the pandemic. Kamel made the recommendation after hearing from first-hand accounts of "deplorable" and "shocking" treatment of the elderly when the pandemic first.
In a pilot project last year, three private care homes were nationalized, which the government classified as a success.
Last June, Premier François Legault's government said that "up to 20 establishments" could be converted in 2022-2023.
With files from The Canadian Press
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why does Canada have a disproportionately high number of Chinese diplomats?
As former governor general David Johnston prepares to release his report on foreign interference Tuesday, new data provided by Global Affairs Canada sheds light on the breadth of China's diplomatic presence.
As inquiry decision looms, here's how Canada's foreign interference saga has evolved
Special rapporteur David Johnston is expected to release his decision Tuesday on whether the federal Liberals should call a public inquiry on foreign interference.
Mixed uses and office conversions: A possible future for urban cores?
Workers have yet to return to big city offices in their pre-pandemic numbers, prompting questions about how to revitalize downtown cores as nine-to-fivers spend more of their days at home and companies forge new structures around hybrid work.
Recycling programs could be restructured to pay for themselves, U.S. study finds
Recycling can do more for the environment than previously known, according to a new U.S. study which compared carbon mitigation strategies, such as a transition to electric vehicles and the use of clean energy, to more traditional environmental-protection approaches.
18-month sentence for Toronto subway attacker sheds light on his troubled past
The 23-year-old who slashed a complete stranger in the neck at St. George Station in Toronto last year has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, in a decision that sheds light on the young man’s troubled history.
Meta fined record US$1.3 billion and ordered to stop sending European user data to U.S.
The European Union slapped Meta with a record US$1.3 billion privacy fine Monday and ordered it to stop transferring users' personal information across the Atlantic by October, the latest salvo in a decadelong case sparked by U.S. cybersnooping fears.
An Iranian nuclear facility is so deep underground that U.S. airstrikes likely couldn't reach it
Near a peak of the Zagros Mountains in central Iran, workers are building a nuclear facility so deep in the earth that it is likely beyond the range of a last-ditch U.S. weapon designed to destroy such sites, according to experts and satellite imagery analyzed by The Associated Press.
Zelenskyy denies Ukrainian city of Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russian forces weren't occupying Bakhmut, casting doubt on Moscow's insistence that the eastern Ukrainian city had fallen.
Civil rights groups warn tourists about Florida in wake of 'hostile' laws targeting LGBTQ people, minorities
The NAACP over the weekend issued a travel advisory for Florida, joining two other civil rights groups in warning potential tourists that recent laws and policies championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers are 'openly hostile toward African Americans, people of colour and LGBTQ+ individuals.'
Toronto
-
Toronto agency sues bar for $84K, years after it closed during COVID-19 pandemic
A City of Toronto agency is suing the owners of a Toronto bar for $84,000 in back rent, years after the bar was forced to shut down during the pandemic.
-
Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie preparing for Ontario Liberal Party leadership run
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is planning to run for leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.
-
Toronto police searching for suspect who allegedly threw hot coffee at Tim Horton's employee
Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly threw hot coffee at a Tim Horton’s server through the drive through window.
Atlantic
-
Halifax school support staff march across Macdonald Bridge as strike nears third week
Hundreds of striking school support staff and supporters marched across the Macdonald Bridge in Halifax on Monday. The goal is to draw attention to their contract dispute with the province.
-
Nova Scotia woman, 74, dies in motor vehicle collision: RCMP
A 74-year-old woman from Larry’s River, N.S., has died following a motor vehicle collision in Meaghers Hill on Sunday.
-
Tulip Festival blooms successful weekend at Trueman Blueberry Farms in Aulac, N.B.
The second annual Tulip Festival at Trueman Blueberry Farms in Aulac, N.B., was a blooming success, bringing in the biggest attendance day of history for the farm.
London
-
Child cancer survivor has 'best day ever' at Blue Jays game thanks to London, Ont. realtor
With a tight grip on his souvenir baseball, you can’t wipe the smile off the face of 10-year old Joel Moscato.
-
Chatham-Kent police investigate triple fatal collision in Wallaceburg
Chatham-Kent police are investigating a fatal collision between a car and a semi-tanker truck that claimed three lives and injured three others.
-
Canadian Coast Guard Inshore rescue stations open in Ontario
Canadian Coast Guard Inshore Rescue Boat (IRB) stations have opened across the province to offer additional search and rescue services during the busy summer season.
Northern Ontario
-
Busy summer construction season set for Sudbury
A number of construction projects are moving ahead this summer in Greater Sudbury.
-
Police investigating double homicide in Pembroke, Ont.
Two people are dead and a third person has life-threatening injuries after an overnight incident in Pembroke, Ont., northwest of Ottawa.
-
Two people rushed to hospital following Sea-Doo mishap in Lake Ontario
Two people have been taken to the hospital, one in life-threatening condition, after being pulled out from Lake Ontario on Monday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Scheduled showdown between Stamps, Elks to go forward despite smoke
With a concerning amount of smoke still hanging in the air Monday, some football fans questioned whether a pre-season contest between the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks would still be a go.
-
Calgary police locate, capture suspect in downtown bus shooting
Police said Sunday afternoon that Theoran Yellowoldwoman was taken into custody without incident.
-
Mixed uses and office conversions: A possible future for urban cores?
Workers have yet to return to big city offices in their pre-pandemic numbers, prompting questions about how to revitalize downtown cores as nine-to-fivers spend more of their days at home and companies forge new structures around hybrid work.
Kitchener
-
Woman injured, two people charged after stabbing in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police have taken a suspect into custody following a stabbing in downtown Cambridge.
-
Police lay 23 charges on Cambridge's McQueen Shaver Boulevard in three hours
Another traffic blitz has resulted in 23 charges in three hours for drivers along a now notorious stretch of road that runs along the border of Cambridge and North Dumfries.
-
Child cancer survivor has 'best day ever' at Blue Jays game thanks to London, Ont. realtor
With a tight grip on his souvenir baseball, you can’t wipe the smile off the face of 10-year old Joel Moscato.
Vancouver
-
12-year-old who has been missing for a week seen in Vancouver: Surrey RCMP
Twelve-year-old Akila Geng, who has been missing since May 15, is believed to be in the Vancouver area, Surrey RCMP say.
-
BC Ferries website, app unavailable due to outage
BC Ferries' website and app and are unavailable on the Monday of the May long weekend due to an IT outage, however phone service at the call centre has been restored.
-
West Vancouver drowning victim remembered as 'beautiful soul'
A West Vancouver man who drowned trying to save his dog was a dedicated community volunteer, a beloved son and brother, a newlywed, and someone who "saw the very best in humanity," according to the city's mayor.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton air quality improves as fewer wildfires burn in Alberta Monday morning
Edmonton's air quality started improving Monday morning and fewer fires burned in Alberta.
-
RCMP helps save strays from evacuated community in northern Alberta
Chateh RCMP Const. Kelly Barrie has always wanted to work with dogs, so she was happy to help when some pups needed rescuing from a northern Alberta wildfire.
-
Charges likely against male who had to be rescued from Fox Creek evacuation area: police
Mounties are seeking charges against a male who became stranded in an evacuation zone near Fox Creek on Friday and had to be rescued by helicopter.
Windsor
-
Chatham-Kent police investigate triple fatal collision in Wallaceburg
Chatham-Kent police are investigating a fatal collision between a car and a semi-tanker truck that claimed three lives and injured three others.
-
‘It takes a lot out of them’: Windsor family raising money for ‘devastating’ disease
The Fedak family is hoping one day there will be a cure for Crohn's Disease -- an inflammatory bowel disease that causes chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract.
-
Man arrested after weapons call in Tilbury: Chatham-Kent police
A man has been arrested after a resident reported seeing him walking down a Tilbury street with a handgun, Chatham-Kent police say.
Regina
-
2023 Cathedral Village Arts Festival kicks off in Regina
The 32nd annual Cathedral Villages Arts Festival opened with a splash Monday morning with its kick-off parade, officially starting a week of community activities and live performances.
-
Multiple house fires under investigation in Regina
Fire crews in Regina were busy in the latter half of the long weekend as firefighters responded to multiple blazes in the Queen City.
-
Death at Regina's Glen Elm Trailer Court now deemed a homicide, police say
Regina police are now treating the death of a 40-year-old Regina man at the Glen Elm Trailer Court as a homicide.
Ottawa
-
Police investigating double homicide in Pembroke, Ont.
Two people are dead and a third person has life-threatening injuries after an overnight incident in Pembroke, Ont., northwest of Ottawa.
-
OPP identify victim of Renfrew, Ont. homicide
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a homicide in Renfrew as a 41-year-old man. A suspect in his death remains at large. Police believe the shooting was targeted.
-
After turning heads in first two weeks of Giro, Canada's Gee looks to finish strong
Derek Gee, a 25-year-old from Ottawa and the lone Canadian rider in the Giro d'Italia, has been a revelation in his first Grand Tour with three second-place finishes and a fourth in the first two weeks for the Israel-Premier Tech team.
Saskatoon
-
Fred Sasakamoose "Chief Thunderstick" National Hockey Championship draws Indigenous talent from across Canada
Forty hockey teams from every corner of the country are in Saskatoon. Once again competing in the Fred Sasakamoose "Chief Thunderstick" National Hockey Championship.
-
Missing man in northern Sask. found safe, RCMP say
A man in northern Saskatchewan recently reported missing has been found safe, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Why does Canada have a disproportionately high number of Chinese diplomats?
As former governor general David Johnston prepares to release his report on foreign interference Tuesday, new data provided by Global Affairs Canada sheds light on the breadth of China's diplomatic presence.