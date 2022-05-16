Quebec coroner calls for independence in public health director role in final report on long-term care home deaths

The government of Quebec needs to ensure the role of the public health director is independent and without any political interference and allow at least two caregivers to visit a loved one during a health crisis, a Quebec coroner has recommended in a final report

Coroner Géhane Kamel's long-awaited report into the deaths of seniors in CHSLDs during the first wave of the pandemic was released Monday, with 22 recommendations targeting quality of care and emergency preparedness, among other areas.

The report looked into 53 deaths between March 12 and May 1, 2020 and includes testimony from 220 witnesses, some of whom reported "deplorable" and "shocking" treatment of the elderly when the pandemic first hit.

"The COVID-19 crisis illustrates decades of failing public policies concerning CHSLDs that were already known," wrote Kamel in her report, which is more than 200 pages long.

The hearings heard of inadequate staff, poor infection control policies, families being banned from seeing their loved ones for several days amid the outbreak, and residents being malnourished for days at a time.

"The storm that hit us only highlighted the structural weaknesses of the network, which had already run out of steam, and had done so for too long," wrote Kamel.

The coroner also called for the government to ensure all private CHSLDs are converted to state-run care homes.

She issued several recommendations for the Ministry of Health and Social Services, including "greater accountability" for long-term care home managers for the care of frail elderly people and to ensure there's an adequate supply of personal protective equipment at all times.

She also calls for the training of nursing assistants to be reviewed so that they can perform basic tasks, such as respiratory care and use of ventilators.

— This is a developing story. More to come.