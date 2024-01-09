Quebec announces $300 million catch-up plan for students
Quebec schools will be able to organize catch-up activities during spring break, students will have access to additional tutoring measures and free summer courses will be offered to make up for learning delays caused by the strike that affected the education community.
These measures are part of the $300 million catch-up plan announced by Education Minister Bernard Drainville on Tuesday morning, as hundreds of thousands of students return to class after several weeks on strike.
Some schools, whose teachers are represented by the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement, have been closed since late November, while others closed only a few school days in November and December.
"We won't be wall-to-wall, needs are different from one school to another, from one service centre to another," said the minister, adding that schools are in the best position to assess students' needs.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French Jan. 9, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Irish singer Sinead O'Connor died from natural causes, coroner says
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor died from 'natural causes' in July, a coroner said Tuesday. The 56-year-old was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26.
2 major storm systems are expected to hit parts of Canada. Here's where
A Texas low storm system is bringing messy weather to parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, while another storm batters the West Coast. Here's where snow, wind and rain are expected.
2023 confirmed as planet's hottest on record, likely the warmest in 100,000 years: climate experts
Last year was the planet's hottest on record by a substantial margin and likely the world's warmest in the last 100,000 years, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service said on Tuesday.
Nova Scotia couple moves into a bus to save money for a house
Luke Chiasson and his partner couldn't afford a down payment on a house, so they “took matters into their own hands” and converted an old school bus into a mobile apartment.
Trudeau says Canada could list IRGC as a terrorist organization
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada could list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity.
New Brunswick couple helps rescue young moose on ice
A New Brunswick couple helped saved a young moose stuck on ice on Sunday.
Explosion at historic Texas hotel injures 21 and scatters debris in downtown Fort Worth
An explosion at a historic Texas hotel in Fort Worth on Monday blew out windows, littered downtown streets with large piles of debris from the building and injured 21 people, including one person who is in critical condition, authorities said.
Airlines say they found loose parts in door panels during inspections of Boeing Max 9 jets
U.S. federal investigators say a door panel slid up before flying off an Alaska Airlines jetliner last week, and they are looking at whether four bolts that were supposed to help hold the panel in place might have been missing when the plane took off.
Families across Canada with loved ones in Gaza vying for limited number of visas
Two Palestinian sisters in Newfoundland are among families across Canada applying for a limited number of special visas they hope will rescue their loved ones from the Israel-Hamas war.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police identify 'innocent' woman, 19, shot dead in front of GTA nightclub
Police have identified the young woman fatally shot outside of a Mississauga nightclub in December as 19-year-old Raneilia Richards.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Toronto area bracing for potentially messy winter storm
The Greater Toronto Area is expecting a winter storm Tuesday, with a mix of messy weather expected. Follow along here for all the latest details on the storm.
-
Here's a list of school bus cancellations in the GTA
The Greater Toronto Area is expecting a potentially messy winter storm Tuesday, with snowfall amounts varying across the region. Here's a list of school bus cancellations that have been announced.
Atlantic
-
Body found after cemetery shed caught fire in Woodstock, N.B.
Police and fire crews discovered a body after a shed caught fire in Woodstock, N.B., early Monday morning.
-
Nova Scotia couple moves into a bus to save money for a house
Luke Chiasson and his partner couldn't afford a down payment on a house, so they “took matters into their own hands” and converted an old school bus into a mobile apartment.
-
Horizon says 35 per cent of N.B. hospital beds are occupied by ALC patients, up almost 10 percentage points
Horizon Health says 35 per cent of New Brunswick hospital beds are occupied by ALC patients.
London
-
Some buses cancelled, winter weather travel advisory in effect for London area
Multiple regions, including London-Middlesex, are under a special weather statement as hazardous winter weather is expected to bear down on much of southern Ontario on Tuesday.
-
Man charged after allegedly causing a 'disturbance' in London, Ont.'s north end
A London, Ont. man is facing charges after police responded to a disturbance in the north end of the city last Friday.
-
London police lay over 30 charges in Festive RIDE campaign
The London Police Service (LPS) conducted Festive RIDE checks throughout London this holiday season which resulted in 31 impaired driving related charges.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather alert upgraded to warning as winter storm approaches the northeast
The first major snowstorm of the year is still tracking to begin in the northeast Tuesday afternoon and is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours.
-
Northern Ont. squatter moved in, changed locks
When the resident of an apartment in Blind River returned home Jan. 5 after a holiday trip, they not only noticed some missing items, but they saw several new items that didn’t belong to them.
-
A bystander's car was hit by a bullet in and seized by Peel police. He had to pay over $600 to get it back
An employee of a Mississauga nightclub whose car was struck by a bullet and seized by police after a fatal shooting last month said he was “shocked” when he had to pay more than $600 to get the vehicle back.
Calgary
-
Memorial held for WestJet pilot found dead in Calgary home
Colleagues of a former WestJet pilot who was found dead last year held a celebration of life at the Calgary International Airport on Monday.
-
Woman accusing Calgary bar owner of sexual assault speaks out
One of the seven women accusing a Calgary bar owner of sexual assault is speaking out in hopes of helping others.
-
Weaker oil prices should bring some relief to consumers in 2024, analysts say
Analysts say 2024 will be a year of weaker oil prices, something that should bring some relief to weary consumers after two years of soaring energy costs.
Kitchener
-
Ontario getting its first snow storm of the season
Environment Canada warns a “major winter storm” will move across the province Tuesday.
-
Storm Watch: Tracking today's closures and cancellations
Storm Watch is your destination for information about school closures, bus cancellations and road closures in Waterloo region, Guelph, Brantford and the surrounding area.
-
Police investigate armed robbery at Fairview Park Mall
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a robbery at a jewelry store in Fairview Park Mall.
Vancouver
-
BC United leader calls for province-wide cellphone ban in schools, following Quebec and Ontario laws
As kids in B.C. return to school following the winter break, BC United leader Kevin Falcon is again calling for a province-wide ban on cellphones in classrooms for students in Kindergarten through Grade 12.
-
North Vancouver café owner joins B.C. restaurant association in calling for COVID loan extension
When COVID-19 forced businesses to shut down in 2020, the lease was on up Pegsters Coffee Shop in North Vancouver, and owner Peggy Lee had an option to close her beloved business for good and retire.
-
BC Ferries pre-emptively cancels some Tuesday sailings over storm concerns
Several ferry sailings scheduled between the Vancouver area and Victoria on Tuesday morning have been pre-emptively cancelled over concerns about an incoming storm.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Snowy and cold today; deep freeze begins Wednesday
Edmonton and area will likely get as much snow by the end of today as we had through all of the winter so far.
-
Oilers can earn another 8-game win streak vs. Blackhawks
Streakiness continues to define the Edmonton Oilers this season, only lately, it's for the good.
-
2023 confirmed as planet's hottest on record, likely the warmest in 100,000 years: climate experts
Last year was the planet's hottest on record by a substantial margin and likely the world's warmest in the last 100,000 years, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service said on Tuesday.
Windsor
-
Cyclist air-lifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash
Chatham-Kent police say a 57-year-old cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after getting hit by a pickup truck.
-
OPP investigating Lakeshore fire as arson
According to police, at least one person went to a home and intentionally set fire to a vehicle in the driveway that also caused damage to the home.
-
Alleged theft suspect sought by Windsor police
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect involved in an alleged theft from a downtown apartment building.
Regina
-
Nearly 4 million unstamped cigarettes seized in Sask. traffic stop
Saskatchewan RCMP are reporting to have seized nearly four million unstamped cigarettes in a traffic stop on Sunday.
-
'It's historic': Indigenous acting scene reacts to Lily Gladstone's Golden Globe win
A historic win at the Golden Globe Awards is getting attention within the Indigenous acting community.
-
'Encourage people to get out': Explore Sask. cafes with unique passport
A young entrepreneur is hoping to encourage café goers to check out the small businesses using a passport he created.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING Winter storm to hit Ottawa with 10-20 cm of snow expected Tuesday evening
Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning Monday afternoon, predicting 10 to 20 cm of snow with a few hours of freezing rain and ice pellets starting Tuesday.
-
Here's a list of school bus cancellations in eastern Ontario and the Ottawa Valley today
Some school boards across eastern Ontario and the Ottawa Valley have cancelled school buses ahead of a major winter storm.
-
Pair treated for burns after fire at St. Patrick Bridge homeless encampment
A man and a woman were taken to hospital with burns after a fire at a homeless encampment under the St. Patrick Bridge in Vanier over the weekend.
Saskatoon
-
'Every bed is full': Saskatoon doctors at a loss in the face of jam-packed ERs
Emergency room physicians in Saskatoon are becoming all too used to repeated apologies to patients for a system they say isn't functioning as intended.
-
Sask. teachers inch towards job action as negotiations falter
The union representing Saskatchewan teachers plans to head back to the bargaining table armed with the findings of a third-party conciliation board — but there may not be much to discuss.
-
'Ultimately it’s going to affect our business': Saskatoon businesses react to parking rate hike
If you paid for city parking in Saskatoon this week, you may have noticed fees went up.