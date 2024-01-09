Quebec announces $300 million catch-up plan for students

Quebec schools will be able to organize catch-up activities during spring break, students will have access to additional tutoring measures and free summer courses will be offered to make up for learning delays caused by the strike that affected the education community.

These measures are part of the $300 million catch-up plan announced by Education Minister Bernard Drainville on Tuesday morning, as hundreds of thousands of students return to class after several weeks on strike.

Some schools, whose teachers are represented by the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement, have been closed since late November, while others closed only a few school days in November and December.

"We won't be wall-to-wall, needs are different from one school to another, from one service centre to another," said the minister, adding that schools are in the best position to assess students' needs.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French Jan. 9, 2024.