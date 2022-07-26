Quebec alpinist Richard Cartier dies on world's second highest mountain

A Quebec mountaineer has died while attempting to climb K2, the world's second highest mountain.

Mountaineer and doctor Richard Cartier of St-Jerome, Quebec, who was in his 60s, died this weekend while on an expedition to the 8,611-metre mountain in Pakistan. The news was confirmed by the family of the deceased on Facebook by the 'Himalayan Times.'

Cartier's teammate, Australian Matt Eakin, also died during the expedition. Both climbers reached Camp 4 at 7,600 metres, but died a few days later during their descent.

Cartier's expedition was documented on social media by another Quebec climber, Justin Dubé-Fahmy. His last post was on July 21.

"Tuesday we did BC at the Japanese C3, 7000m," he said.





"We thought it was C2.5 but no! Richard, Matt and I were burned out. 16 hours of climbing. Then today we hit lower C4 (7600m). Back to Base Camp tomorrow. It's getting cold. We are very tired after these two big days," he wrote

On social media, a close friend of Cartier's, Jacques Lamontagne, described the climber as a "climbing partner and an exemplary friend. Richard was always smiling, funny and in a good mood," he wrote.

"He was an incredible listener, humble, always kind, and generous beyond measure. He was also quite an athlete with thousands of miles of marathon running, climbing and cycling under his belt.'

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 26, 2022