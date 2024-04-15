Quebec aims to improve access to mental health care in downtown Montreal

Quebec Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant inaugurated three measures to improve access to mental health care in downtown Montreal on Monday morning.

The new initiatives announced by the minister at Notre-Dame Hospital are aimed at reducing the need for hospitalization for people in need of specialized mental health support.

These initiatives aim to reduce hospitalization and promote home care. They are:

the Brief Psychiatric Intervention Unit (UIBP)

home psychiatric hospitalization

Brief Community Support Team (ABC)

They are part of the billion-dollar Interministerial mental health action plan 2022-2026 (PAISM) announced two years ago.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 15, 2024.