MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec aims to improve access to mental health care in downtown Montreal

    Quebec Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant (Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press) Quebec Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant (Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Quebec Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant inaugurated three measures to improve access to mental health care in downtown Montreal on Monday morning.

    The new initiatives announced by the minister at Notre-Dame Hospital are aimed at reducing the need for hospitalization for people in need of specialized mental health support.

    These initiatives aim to reduce hospitalization and promote home care. They are:

    • the Brief Psychiatric Intervention Unit (UIBP)
    • home psychiatric hospitalization
    • Brief Community Support Team (ABC)

    They are part of the billion-dollar Interministerial mental health action plan 2022-2026 (PAISM) announced two years ago.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 15, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How a DNA test solved the biggest mystery in one man's life

    At 76 years old, Paul McLister learned the family he'd grown up with had kept a massive secret from him all his life. He also found answers to questions he'd pondered since childhood, and gained a whole new family — all because of a DNA test kit.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News