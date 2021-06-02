MONTREAL -- The Quebec government announced Wednesday it is allocating an additional $60 million to three existing programs to help Quebecers renovate their homes.

The Rénovation Québec (PRQ), RénoRégion (PRR) and Residential Adaptation Assistance Program (RAAP) programs with the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) will each receive an additional $20 million for the current fiscal year.

The Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Andrée Laforest, says she sees this as a way to stimulate economic recovery across the province.

Rénovation Québec is a program that gives residents aid, in addition to the financial assistance by municipalities, for residential renovations, such as façade or safety repairs.

The work is aimed to improve housing in run-down residential areas.

RénoRégion supports low- and moderate-income homeowners living in rural areas who want to carry out work to correct major defects in their homes.

The program applies to municipalities with fewer than 15,000 inhabitants, those located in the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine region, or those with 15,000 inhabitants or more that are not served by a water or sewer system.

The Residential Adaptation Assistance Program (RAAP) is intended for people living with a disability who need home improvements carry out daily activities.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 2, 2021.