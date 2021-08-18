MONTREAL -- Quebec added 436 new COVID-19 cases to the tally on Wednesday, as coronavirus infections continue to rise in Quebec.

There are now 3,117 cases in Quebec.

The province also added one new death, which occurred before August 11, for a total 11,278 people killed by the virus.

There are now 88 people in hospital, with the number of people recieving care remaining stable since the previous day.

There is one more person in the intensive care unit, however.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 382,755 people have caught the virus. Of those, 368,360 have recovered, an increase of 254 since Tuesday.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Over the last 24 hours, 41,426 vaccine doses were administered to the public, for a total of 11,955,029 doses in the arms of Quebecers.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.