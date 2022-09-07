Quebec 2022 election guide: How to register to vote, where to go and what to bring

Oct. 3 is the big day. Here are some answers to your questions about voting in Quebec's provincial election.

AM I ELIGIBLE TO VOTE?

To vote in the provincial election, you must be a Canadian citizen over 18 years old who moved to Quebec no later than April 3, 2022.

You must be registered on the list of electors in your riding in order to cast your ballot.

The deadline to register online is Sept. 19, but you have until Sept. 29 to register in person at the office of your returning officer (find the address by scrolling down here).

Remember: mistakes, delays and hiccups happen -- so the sooner you register, the better.

AM I REGISTERED TO VOTE?

Visit the Elections Quebec website and enter some basic info to determine if you're already registered under your current address.

Keep in mind that you won't be able to register or change your address on election day -- so even if you think you're good to go, it's important to double-check.

HOW DO I REGISTER?

If your name is not included on the list of electors in your riding, you can change this via Elections Quebec by mail, fax, in person, or online.

If you're registering by fail, fax or in person, you can obtain the application form here, or by contacting your returning officer (scroll down).

No matter which route you choose, be prepared to photocopy, scan, or upload a picture of supporting documents.

PROOF OF IDENTITY

This document must indicate your full name and date of birth, such as a:

Canadian passport

Health insurance card

Driver's licence

Canadian citizenship certificate

Birth certificate

Canadian forces ID card

PROOF OF ADDRESS

This document must indicate your name and current address, such as a:

Driver's licence

Hospital card

Lease

Telephone, electricity, or internet bill

Personal cheque

HOW DO I VOTE?

You should receive a yellow reminder card and notice-of-entry before Oct. 3 indicating the address of your polling station.

Tip: bring this card with you when you vote! It will help get you to a booth faster.

A yellow reminder card will be sent to registered Quebec voters a few days before voting day on Oct. 3, 2022. (Elections Quebec)

When you show up at the voting booth, make sure to bring one of the following:

Quebec driver's licence

Health insurance card

Canadian passport

Indian status card

Canadian Forces identification card

WHAT IF I'M OUT OF TOWN?

If you'll be outside of the province on Oct. 3, you have until Sept. 14 to sign up for the vote-by-mail option.

You can also arrange to vote from home for health reasons, including COVID-19 isolation.

CAN I VOTE IN ADVANCE?

Yes! Advance voting takes place on Sept. 25 and Sept. 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition, you can vote at your returning officer's office on:

Sept. 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sept. 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sept. 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sept. 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHO SHOULD I VOTE FOR?

Well, that answer is up to you.

Here's a list of the five major parties and their leaders/spokespersons running in the 2022 provincial election:

Coalition Avenir Québec (François Legault)

Parti Québécois (Paul St-Pierre Plamondon)

Conservative Party of Quebec (Éric Duhaime)

Quebec Liberal Party (Dominique Anglade)

Québec Solidaire (Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois)

Click here for a complete list of all the parties running and for more information on each one.

If you're undecided, the CTV Montreal website has extensive coverage of each major party to help you stay informed.