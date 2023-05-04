qUBERc: Quebec launches carpool app for drivers, passengers in Greater Montreal Area

The Covoiturage ARTM app is a pilot project that the regional transport body hopes will encourage more carpooling, particularly for those crossing the bridges and tunnel between the south shore and Montreal. SOURCE: ARTM The Covoiturage ARTM app is a pilot project that the regional transport body hopes will encourage more carpooling, particularly for those crossing the bridges and tunnel between the south shore and Montreal. SOURCE: ARTM

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon