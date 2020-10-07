Advertisement
QMJHL's Blainville-Boisbriand Armada hockey team has 18 positive COVID-19 tests
Blainville-Boisbriand Armada logo.
MONTREAL -- The Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League have had 18 members of their organization test positive for COVID-19.
Players and staff have been placed in isolation for 14 days. The team's activities are suspended indefinitely.
The announcement Wednesday came two days after the Armada suspended in-person activities after learning of one positive test following the first weekend of regular-season play.
The Sherbrooke Phoenix also suspended in-person activities after playing the Armada twice last weekend.
The QMJHL was the only one of three Canadian major-junior hockey leagues to open play around its traditional start date during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League have said they hope to start in December.
This is a developing story.
-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2020.