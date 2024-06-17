PWHL Montreal signs Boulier, Keopple and Chuli to contract extensions

Montreal's Professional Women's Hockey League team signed defenders Amanda Boulier and Mariah Keopple and goaltender Elaine Chuli to contract extensions Monday.

Boulier received a two-year contract, while Keopple and Chuli were each extended for one year.

The 31-year-old Boulier joined Montreal via trade from Ottawa on March 18. She tallied three assists in six games with her new team before playing in three playoff games.

Keopple secured a spot on Montreal's roster and played in all 24 regular-season games after being passed over in the PWHL draft. The 23-year-old had three assists.

Chuli earned wins in six of her eight starts last season. The 30-year-old's 1.61 goals-against average and .949 save percentage led the PWHL.

PWHL teams have an exclusive negotiation window with players previously under contract with the team until June 21. As stipulated by the Players' Association, the salary terms of these agreements will not be disclosed.