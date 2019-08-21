People who love life on wheels have a new track to hit in Dollard des Ormeaux.

The pop-up pumptrack is now operational in Westwood Park.

It's a serpentine circuit for bikes, bladers and BMX riders. It's also accessible for people with reduced mobility.

The idea with this pumptrack is that you pedal less and use the momentum of your body over the bumps to increase your speed.

Thursday afternoon Mayor Alex Bottausci will inaugurate this "park-itect" structure.

Everyone is welcome to come with their scooters, bikes, and skateboards -- and wearing a helmet is recommended.

The pumptrack will remain until Aug. 25.