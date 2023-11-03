Publisac replacement to roll out across Quebec this spring

After launching the "raddar" folded flyer to replace the Publisac in Montreal earlier this year, TC Transcontinental says it will roll out the same product, delivered by mail without plastic bags, across the rest of Quebec this spring.

The printing company claims the new product reduces the volume of paper used and is counting on it to replace Publicsac in the mass retail flyer niche.

The quarter-fold flyer will be "progressively deployed" in 2.8 million households across Quebec, Transcontinental said in a press release.

As of next week, Transcontinental will also distribute its product in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas, picking up where community newspaper publisher Metroland left off last September.

Transcontinental had done the same last August, distributing its flyer to over 300,000 households in some regions of Vancouver where publisher Glacier Media had ceased distribution activities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 3, 2023.