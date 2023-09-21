Public sector unions planning large demonstration in Montreal on Saturday

Thousands of people are expected to attend a demonstration planned by the public sector unions in a common front on Saturday in Montreal.

Organizers want to support the negotiation of public-sector collective agreements with Quebec, as well as public services such as health, education and social services, which are suffering from staff shortages.

The public is invited to take part in the demonstration, which will take place at Parc Jeanne-Mance at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The marchers will then move on to the Quartier des spectacles in downtown Montreal.

"We want people in Montreal to take to the streets with us on the 23rd to show the government that we value our public services," said Robert Comeau, President of the Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux (APTS), in an interview.

"It's going to be the kick-off for the autumn we're going to have," said François Énault, CSN vice-president responsible for public sector negotiations.

The common front includes the CSQ, FTQ, APTS and CSN. Through their affiliated unions, they represent 420,000 public service workers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 21, 2023.