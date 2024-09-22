Provincial police investigating a suspicious death in St-Gabriel-de-Brandon, Lanaudière

Provincial police (SQ) are conducting an investigation "in the context of a suspicious death" following the discovery of an unconscious body in Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon, in the Lanaudiere region.

Emergency services were called early Sunday morning, around 6 a.m., to an area on Alfred Street in the small municipality of 2700 inhabitants, said SQ spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus.

Little information was immediately available, but it is known that the body was that of a man and that another person was arrested at the scene.

"An individual is currently in custody and will be interviewed [by investigators] in the next few hours," said SQ Sergeant Frédéric Deshaies.

The investigation has been handed over to the SQ's Crimes Against the Person Division.

