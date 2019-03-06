

CTV Montreal





Plans were expanded upon Wednesday for a new Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge to replace the existing 55-year-old structure.

The bridge connects the island of Montreal to communities in the west and is used by 83,000 vehicles every day.

The new version will have several lanes for traffic, a bus lane, and one for pedestrians.

On Wednesday, Junior Transport Minister Chantal Rouleau announced plans to rebuild it.

“The bridge needs lots of repairs,” she said. “Too much.”

However, nothing was announced for the REM line and whether the new structure would allow for it.

Engineers have found significant cracks in the structure and lanes have been closed in the past for urgent repairs.

The current bridge will remain in operation during construction.

The new bridge, which will be just north of the existing one, will have three lanes in each direction for traffic, a designated bus lane, and pedestrian path.

Rouleau made it clear that the bridge would be rebuilt with buses as the priority, and that new technology would be considered if there was a need.

There is no word yet on a timeline or potential cost of the project.