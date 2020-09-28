GATINEAU, QUE. -- Ground beef sold at a Provigo store and a Metro store in Gatineau is being recalled due to a possible E. coli contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said.

The recall specifically applies to the below items sold at Provigo's Hull location, at 1 du Plateau Blvd. and Metro's 910 Maloney Blvd. East location.

Provigo items are the following in variable sizes, with best before dates from Sept. 23 to Sept. 28:

"Medium ground beef club pack"

"Medium ground beef"

"Lean ground beef club pack"

"Lean ground beef"

Metro items are the following in variable sizes, with "packaged on" dates from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26:

"Lean ground beef"

"Lean ground beef fam. pack"

The CFIA is asking those who have the products in their homes to throw them out or return them to the store where they purchased them from.

"Food contaminated with E. coli O157 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," the government website reads.

Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, cramps, and watery to bloody diarrhea.

"In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die," the CFIA says.