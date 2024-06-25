MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Protesters try to topple Queen Victoria statue near pro-Palestinian encampment

    Montreal police were called to intervene after protesters attempted to tear down the Queen Victoria statue at Victoria Square. (Lola Kalder/CJAD 800) Montreal police were called to intervene after protesters attempted to tear down the Queen Victoria statue at Victoria Square. (Lola Kalder/CJAD 800)
    Share

    Montreal police (SPVM) were called late Monday night to intervene after protesters attempted to tear down the Queen Victoria statue at Victoria Square.

    This comes days after demonstrators set up a pro-Palestinian encampment in the area, a first in a public space in Montreal.

    According to Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant, officers patrolled the area and stopped the people trying to demolish the statue, but there were no attempts to dismantle the encampment.

    The camp was set up at Victoria Square to demand the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) divest from companies organizers claim are "complicit in the Israeli occupation" in Gaza.

    The group is also calling for Quebec's Tel Aviv office to be shut down because "increasing trade relations and diplomatic cooperation with Israel legitimizes the genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people."

    It is the latest encampment in Quebec; others have or had been set up at McGill University, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) and Université de Sherbrooke.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News