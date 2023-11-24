Professors vote for 10-day strike mandate at Laval University
On Wednesday, Université Laval lecturers voted 92.6 per cent in favour of a 10-day strike mandate to be called at a time deemed appropriate.
The 1,600 workers have been without a contract since last December. Their union explained that they want to reduce their job insecurity, criticizing university management for wanting to stop allocating all teaching-related tasks on the basis of seniority and competence.
The union adds that when it comes to salaries, the Quebec university offers less than what has been offered to workers in the public sector.
The SCCCUL (Syndicat des chargées et chargés de cours de l'Université Laval) union, which is affiliated with the CSN, said that lecturers provide more than half of undergraduate teaching, but that their salaries account for only 7 per cent of revenue from tuition fees and government funding for university operations.
Union president Louis Emond has criticized university management for proposing only a guaranteed impoverishment of lecturers over the next five years and for perpetuating their precarious status.
Last winter, around 1,300 professors at Université Laval went on strike, which ended after a mediator-conciliator intervened.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 24, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
Mastermind Toys files for creditor protection
Mastermind Toys, one of Canada’s iconic specialty toy stores, has filed for creditor protection, the company announced Friday.
BREAKING South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole 10 years after killing his girlfriend
Double-amputee Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was granted parole Friday, 10 years after shooting his girlfriend through a toilet door at his home in South Africa in a killing that jolted the world.
Israel and Hamas begin ceasefire, setting stage for release of some hostages and more aid to Gaza
A four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began Friday, allowing sorely needed aid to start flowing into Gaza and setting the stage for the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
LIVE UPDATES First hostages due to be released under Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal
A four-day ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war began Friday morning in Gaza as part of an agreement that Qatar helped broker. The deal also includes the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, which was to begin later Friday.
Ireland's prime minister condemns anti-immigrant protesters who rampaged through central Dublin
Ireland's prime minister on Friday condemned anti-immigrant protesters who rampaged through central Dublin after three young children were stabbed, saying the rioters simply wanted to cause chaos, not protect the country's way of life.
Home prices could drop by 10 per cent in early 2024: TD
TD Bank says home prices could drop as much as 10 per cent on average by early 2024 thanks to a surge in housing supply in some provinces.
Femicide should be declared a national emergency in Canada: women’s organization says
Femicide, which describes women and girls being killed purely for the crime of their gender, is on the rise in Canada—and one advocacy group is calling for it to be declared a national emergency.
Prosecutors ask to effectively close case against top Italian, WHO officials over COVID-19 response
Rome prosecutors asked a judge Thursday to effectively close an investigation into Italian and U.N. health officials over Italy's 2020 COVID-19 response without charges, on the grounds that no crimes were committed, a lawyer said.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
-
'Calculated': Former Ont. doctor sentenced to 9 years after 13 female patients sexually assaulted
Once the only doctor in a small town in southern Ontario, a former family physician has been sentenced to nine years in jail after he was found to have sexually assaulted more than a dozen female patients at his York region clinic.
-
Toronto library systems won't be restored until 2024 after October cyberattack
The Toronto Public Library says its systems, which were the target of a cyberattack in late October, will remain down until 2024.
Atlantic
-
Justin Bourque facing charges after inmate assaulted: N.B. RCMP
The man who shot and killed three RCMP officers and wounded two others in Moncton, N.B., almost 10 years ago is now facing assault and weapon charges.
-
No major changes in Maritime gas prices
The price of gas did not change in Nova Scotia overnight, while there were minor changes in Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick.
-
'We don’t take it lightly': N.B. town hikes property taxes over 10 per cent
Residents in the Town of Salisbury, N.B., will see a significant property tax rate hike in 2024.
London
-
Holiday Train weaves its way through London Thursday night
Entertainers travel the rails through Canada and the U.S, giving free concerts and spreading festive spirit.
-
Knights double up Battalion in North Bay
Oliver bonk finished with two goals and an assist. London added an empty-netter.
-
'Attempt to commit murder' suspect arrested
After working with Perth County OPP and Stratford police, Karley Frayer has been arrested and is in custody.
Northern Ontario
-
'Calculated': Former Ont. doctor sentenced to 9 years after 13 female patients sexually assaulted
Once the only doctor in a small town in southern Ontario, a former family physician has been sentenced to nine years in jail after he was found to have sexually assaulted more than a dozen female patients at his York region clinic.
-
Northern Ont. murder victim’s family gets closure after 36 years, plans family burial
After almost four decades, the family of Agnes May Appleyard finally has closure.
-
Collision closes Hwy. 11 near Matheson
Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 11 is closed Friday morning because of a collision.
Calgary
-
Calgary's Red Line disruption to begin Friday evening
Drivers and commuters were warned about it for weeks but the time has finally come for a massive disruption to transit services in Calgary's downtown core.
-
Israel and Hamas begin ceasefire, setting stage for release of some hostages and more aid to Gaza
A four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began Friday, allowing sorely needed aid to start flowing into Gaza and setting the stage for the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
-
Heritage Park offers deal for Once Upon a Christmas
A Christmas tradition for many Calgary families is a little bit more affordable this year, thanks to Heritage Park.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
-
Here’s when Highway 401 through Cambridge will reopen
After nearly three years of construction, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) says Highway 401 through Cambridge is expected to fully reopen by the end of the year – but that won’t quite be the end of the project.
-
Cambridge Memorial Hospital becomes first in province to use AI screening technology for assessing low bone mineral density
Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) is the first Ontario hospital to employ artificial intelligence (AI) screening technology for clinical use when it comes to assessing low bone mineral density (BMD).
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Police Board dismisses exclusion zone complaint from provincial watchdog
The Vancouver Police Board has dismissed a complaint alleging the Vancouver Police Department created an exclusion zone during the dismantling of numerous encampments along East Hastings Street.
-
B.C. minister's misplaced notes reveal proposal for 'big and shiny' affordability measure
The carbon tax – and a private note that fell into the wrong hands – dominated Question Period in the B.C. legislature Thursday.
-
'Steady decline' in Vancouver stranger assaults since 2021, police department report reveals
There has been a "steady decline" in random stranger assaults in Vancouver since 2021, according to an analysis of crime data that was quietly published by police, and which challenges the perception that the attacks have been a mounting public safety issue.
Edmonton
-
Players, picks, prospects – almost everything on the market for desperate Oilers: TSN
The Edmonton Oilers are willing to trade anything except for captain Connor McDavid, sniper Leon Draisaitl and this year's first-round pick, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.
-
Israel and Hamas begin ceasefire, setting stage for release of some hostages and more aid to Gaza
A four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began Friday, allowing sorely needed aid to start flowing into Gaza and setting the stage for the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Blustery start to the weekend, but the mild streak continues
It won't be overly WARM this weekend and early next week. But, we'll be a handful of degrees above the average highs and well above the average morning low.
Windsor
-
Settlement reached with Volkswagen in engine coolant pump allegations
The German auto maker completely denied any and all wrongdoing or liability, but said its motivation in reaching the settlement is to ensure customer satisfaction and confidence in its vehicles.
-
More people giving up pets due to increased cost of living
Finances have always factored into the decision for some to surrender their pets, but it has become a more common motivator.
-
Rainbow Bridge reopens a day after deadly vehicle explosion
The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States has reopened after a lengthy closure caused by a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
Regina
-
Sask. premier concerned over 'anti-Semitic chant' heard at legislature
Premier Scott Moe is concerned about an ‘anti-Semitic chant’ used during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the legislature this week.
-
Home prices could drop by 10 per cent in early 2024: TD
TD Bank says home prices could drop as much as 10 per cent on average by early 2024 thanks to a surge in housing supply in some provinces.
-
'Making it barrier-free': Regina city council moves ahead with amendments to meet density targets
Regina city council is moving ahead with some bylaw amendments to make it easier for developers to build homes in an attempt to meet its density intensification targets faster.
Ottawa
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by driver, stuck under vehicle in Vanier
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by the driver of a vehicle on Montreal Road in Vanier.
-
Long-time CTV journalist Norman Fetterley dies at age 74
Long-time CTV News reporter Norman Fetterley has died. Fetterley began his broadcast journalism career at CJRN Radio in Niagara Falls, before moving to television in Thunder Bay.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov. 24-26
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teacher on trial for sexual exploitation says he asked student over 'out of empathy'
A former Saskatoon high school teacher charged with sexual exploitation, and his alleged victim, both took the stand for a second time on Thursday.
-
Home prices could drop by 10 per cent in early 2024: TD
TD Bank says home prices could drop as much as 10 per cent on average by early 2024 thanks to a surge in housing supply in some provinces.
-
Carbon monoxide detectors now mandatory for all homes in Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon is making carbon monoxide (CO) detectors mandatory in all residential buildings in the city.