Probes open in Sherbrooke, Que. killing where police had responded before stabbing

Investigations have been opened by both Quebec's police watchdog and provincial police after a 52-year-old man was stabbed to death in Sherbrooke, Que. on Friday.

Provincial police are investigating the killing along with municipal police in the city about 130 kilometres east of Montreal, and no arrests have been reported.

Meanwhile, the police watchdog, known as the BEI, will investigate the response of local police, who visited the address where the death occurred at about 2:44 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from someone making incoherent statements.

According to a BEI summary, Sherbrooke police officers spoke to the occupants to clarify why the call was made and then left.

A few hours later, police received a call for a seriously injured person outside the same address.

Sherbrooke police say the man was taken to hospital and provincial police confirmed the death later in the morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2024.