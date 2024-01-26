MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Probes open in Sherbrooke, Que. killing where police had responded before stabbing

    Quebec provincial police and the province's police watchdog have opened investigations after a 52-year-old man was killed following a stabbing in Sherbrooke, Que. early Friday morning. The BEI logo, Quebec’s independent police bureau, is seen in Louiseville, Que., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Quebec provincial police and the province's police watchdog have opened investigations after a 52-year-old man was killed following a stabbing in Sherbrooke, Que. early Friday morning. The BEI logo, Quebec’s independent police bureau, is seen in Louiseville, Que., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    Share

    Investigations have been opened by both Quebec's police watchdog and provincial police after a 52-year-old man was stabbed to death in Sherbrooke, Que. on Friday. 

    Provincial police are investigating the killing along with municipal police in the city about 130 kilometres east of Montreal, and no arrests have been reported.

    Meanwhile, the police watchdog, known as the BEI, will investigate the response of local police, who visited the address where the death occurred at about 2:44 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from someone making incoherent statements.

    According to a BEI summary, Sherbrooke police officers spoke to the occupants to clarify why the call was made and then left.

    A few hours later, police received a call for a seriously injured person outside the same address.

    Sherbrooke police say the man was taken to hospital and provincial police confirmed the death later in the morning.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News