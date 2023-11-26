MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Private clinic in Montreal trying to alleviate pressure on hospital emergency rooms

    A family medicine clinic in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough stayed open Saturday to Sunday night to help ease some of the overcrowding at hospital ERs.

    Occupancy rates at Montreal hospital emergency centres hover well over 100 per cent in most cases, sometimes topping 200 per cent. The waits have been longer since many health-care unions went on strike this week.

    The Saint-Leonard branch of the Mieux Etre family medicine clinic network said it can see about 100 patients in a night where they would otherwise wind up in an ER.

    Watch CTV News Montreal journalist Max Harrold's report above. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News