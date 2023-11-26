Private clinic in Montreal trying to alleviate pressure on hospital emergency rooms

A family medicine clinic in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough stayed open Saturday to Sunday night to help ease some of the overcrowding at hospital ERs.

Occupancy rates at Montreal hospital emergency centres hover well over 100 per cent in most cases, sometimes topping 200 per cent. The waits have been longer since many health-care unions went on strike this week.

The Saint-Leonard branch of the Mieux Etre family medicine clinic network said it can see about 100 patients in a night where they would otherwise wind up in an ER.