

The Canadian Press





Montrealers headed to the pumps for a fill-up are in for a shock as gas prices took a significant jump on Tuesday.

According to the website essencequebec.com, which tracks the average and lowest prices of gas throughout Quebec, the price of a litre of fuel jumped $0.16 to $1.33.

As of 6:00 a.m., Montreal was the sole region of Quebec to experience such a jump. The lowest price of gas in the province is $1.06 per litre in the Eastern Townships. Prices were slightly higher in Monteregie and the Laurentians.

The price of a barrel of crude oil to be delivered in February rose on Tuesday morning $0.09 USD to $64.30 on the NYMEX stock exchange in New York.