MONTREAL -- Quebec is taking part in the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, otherwise known as COP26, to "put a little pressure on all heads of state," says its premier.

"When we look at the reports [of scientists], it is clear that we are not going in the right direction, '' Premier François Legault told The Canadian Press in an interview Tuesday at an Edinburgh hotel.

Legault is participating from Tuesday to Thursday in his very first mission as premier to a UN conference. The goal of the summit is to agree on more ways to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, a cutoff tipping point that scientists have identified.

Quebec's leader, often accused by his opposition of not being eager to defend the environment, said that playing politics without worrying about climate change "does not make sense."

"It's like forgetting the biggest challenge we have," he said.

The man who was elected in 2018 with a rather limited environmental platform now wants to lead by example, he said.

Quebec is, among all the federated states of North America, the one that emits the least greenhouse gases per capita, Legault pointed out -- just under 10 tons per capita, compared to an average of 20 tonnes across Canada.

"Quebec must be present, if only to put a little pressure on the other heads of state," he said.

"If you're in politics, it's normal to come here and say: 'Hey, we have to act, and maybe look at Quebec, there are things that we do well.'"

The premier had already said that while at COP26, he intended to promote buses and electric trains designed and assembled in Quebec.

The promotional document for the Quebec mission argues that the province is "essential" for its "electrical expertise," from Hydro-Quebec to the construction and recycling of batteries.

While everyone is calling on the U.S. to make more binding commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Legault has not yet unveiled new GHG reduction targets himself.

Quebec aims to reduce its GHG emissions by 37.5 per cent by 2030, compared to 1990 levels.

But it missed its 20 per cent reduction target set for 2020 and instead reached just 6 per cent, so there is a big catch-up in order to achieve the 2030 goal.

In the end, all countries will be bound to achieve carbon neutrality, zero emissions, in GHGs. Exactly when is the question -- the summit is aiming for all countries to agree to do this by 2050.

Despite Quebec's less-than-great performance by 2020, Legault noted that Canada and the U.S. not only missed their 2020 reduction target, but even increased their GHG emissions.

He bemoaned the absence of China, the world's biggest polluter, at the conference. He also had criticism for India, another major polluter, for postponing the goal and saying it would achieve carbon neutrality by 20170.

"Without getting anxious, I do have two sons aged 28 and 29, and it is worrying, the future of the planet," he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 2, 2021. With files from CTV Montreal.