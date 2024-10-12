MONTREAL
    • Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck in Longueuil

    911 emergency services line. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV NEWS) 911 emergency services line. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV NEWS)
    A woman in her 70s is fighting for her life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Friday evening in Longueuil, Montérégie on Montreal's South Shore.

    The woman was crossing Chambly Road at around 7 p.m. when she was struck by a motorist near Jacques-Cartier Boulevard East.

    "No criminal elements have yet been raised in this incident," said Longugueuil police (SPAL) spokesperson Constable Mélanie Mercille.

    Collision reconstructionists were called to the scene to determine the exact circumstances of the collision.

    A lane on Chambly Road was closed to traffic, in the direction of Saint-Hubert, while they analyzed the scene.

    The septuagenarian was taken to hospital, where her life was feared in the evening.

    The SPAL investigation continues.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 12, 2024. 

