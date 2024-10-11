Sweater weather in full force for Thanksgiving weekend in Montreal

MONTREAL
    Sweater weather will be in full force for Montrealers this Thanksgiving, as October showers are forecasted to begin at around 10 p.m. Friday evening kick the long weekend off.

    Saturday will bring a seasonal high of 12 C along with a mix of sun and cloud, before the temperature moves toward an overnight low of 4 C.

    For those in need of a last minute grocery run, Sunday will bring the perfect opportunity. Montrealers will see more sun and clouds, along with a daytime high of 11 C.

    The temperature will then fall to 4 C Sunday night. That is a seasonal low in Montreal for this time of the year.

    Cloudy skies Sunday evening will give way to a daytime high of 11 C come holiday Monday. So Montrealers will have perfect Fall conditions to gather and indulge.

    However, in some regions, Environment and Climate Change Canada says snow could make a comeback early next week.

