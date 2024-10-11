Longueuil woman charged after 10-year-old boy scalded with boiling water

A woman from Montreal's South Shore has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly splashing a 10-year-old boy with boiling water.

Longueuil, Que., police this morning arrested Stephanie Borel, 46, who is alleged to have seriously injured the boy on Oct. 2.

Borel was first arrested immediately after the incident, which occurred outside a residence in Longueuil, but she was released with a promise to appear in court.

The boy was transported to hospital with injuries to his upper body.

Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier said Thursday that members of the public were urging her to reverse the decision to release the woman, but she said it would be illegal for her to intervene in the case.

Borel is expected to appear in court this afternoon.