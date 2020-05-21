MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault will spend Thursday in Montreal, which remains the epicentre of COVID-19 in Canada.

As of Wednesday, Montreal had 22,637 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,367 deaths related to it.

That accounts for more than 28 per cent of the 80,142 cases across Canada and almost 40 per cent of the 6,031 COVID-19 deaths reported nationwide as of Wednesday.

Legault will start his day at his downtown Montreal office, where he will meet privately with Marc Demers, the mayor of Laval.

The municipality just north of Montreal has also been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting 4,894 cases as of Wednesday.

Demers will join Legault, Quebec national director of public health Horacio Arruda and Christopher Skeete, a Laval MNA and Legault's parliamentary assistant for relations with English-speaking Quebecers, at Quebec's daily COVID-19 update at Place des arts at 1 p.m.

At 3 p.m., Legault will visit Cite-de-la-Sante Hospital in Laval, where he is scheduled to have a private meeting with Christian Gagne, the head of the integrated health and social services centre in Laval.

Legault will then cap off his workday at 6 p.m. with a conference call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's premiers.

On Thursday, Quebec announced that it will be allowing small public gatherings as of Friday and that it will be gradually reopening private health care and beauty services.

This is a developing story that will be updated.