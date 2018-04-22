

The Canadian Press





Premier Philippe Couillard addressed the English-speaking community of Montreal on Sunday at Dawson College, urging them not to be tempted by the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ).

In front of 300 members of the English-speaking community, Couillard tried to discredit his main opponents, the Parti Quebecois and Coalition Avenir Québec.

He assured that the Liberal Party of Quebec was the only "real" federalist party in Quebec.

The majority of the Premier's verbal attacks targeted the CAQ and its leader, François Legault, a former PQ minister.

Couillard recalled that the CAQ wanted to relaunch the debate on religious symbols and abolish school boards - an issue dear to the anglophone community.

The Premier assured that he never personally took for granted the vote of English-speaking Quebecers.

He also praised the decision to appoint a minister, Kathleen Weil, responsible for relations with English-speaking Quebecers.