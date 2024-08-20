Precautionary boil-water advisory in effect for Montreal-North

The City of Montreal issued a precautionary boil-water advisory for the Montreal-North borough on Tuesday afternoon.

The advisory was put in place due to a drop in pressure caused by work on the water supply network, the city said in a press release.

The city is asking residents affected by the advisory to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking it or using it to brush their teeth.

However, the city says unboiled drinking water may be used for hygiene and other domestic purposes.

This advisory is in force until further notice. A notice will be issued as soon as the situation is back to normal.

For more information, residents are asked to visit Montreal.ca or call 311.