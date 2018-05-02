The PQ is renewing its calls for Canada to suspend the ‘safe third-country agreement,’ claiming the deal encourages asylum seekers to break the rules.

Canada is now in ‘exploratory talks’ with the U.S. to take a closer look at the 2004 agreement that set out to manage the flow of migrants at Canada-U.S. land border crossings.

Ever since U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, there has been a surge of asylum seekers flocking to Canada, with Roxham Road leading into Quebec as the most popular spot.

The PQ says the ‘safe third country agreement’ should be suspended and Ottawa doesn't need to consult with the U.S. to do it.

“Article 10, section 3 of the agreement says that one of the parties - Canada or the U.S. - can suspend the agreement simply by sending a letter. Suspend it for three months, and then renew the suspension as many times as they wish,” said PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisee.

Both countries can automatically turn away asylum seekers who arrive at official ports of entry, but there's loophole: the agreement only applies at legitimate border crossings. That means Canada is forced to process the claims of people who make so-called ‘irregular’ crossings between border posts.

Lisee says Canada has waited long enough to stop the influx of migrants.

“I understand in diplomacy that you first discuss this. They discussed this 12 times with the U.S., so 12 is enough,” he said.

Quebec solidaire MNA Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois agrees.

“It was about time that the federal government listened to the civil society saying that we need to do something to make sure that these people are welcome here, but that they're welcome in a way that respects a certain process,” said Nadeau-Dubois.

The CAQ said Lisee's approach isn't the right one.

“I think that tearing apart this agreement with the United States is a bad idea. We have to renegotiate with the United States. They're our partners, so we have to deal with them, not against them,” said CAQ MNA Jean-Francois Roberge.

Last month, the Couillard Liberals put pressure on Ottawa to help deal with the thousands of asylum seekers flocking into the province.

The federal government is listening, said Minister for Canadian Relations Jean-Marc Fournier.

“Now there are two committees, different committees: one for the compensation, for the resources and the other is looking at the future,” he said.

As for whether the safe third country agreement should be suspended, Quebec says that's federal jurisdiction and it's up to Ottawa to decide how to handle any negotiations.