Exhausted, Emilise Lessard-Therrien steps down as Quebec Solidaire spokesperson

Quebec solidaire (QS) spokesperson Émilise Lessard-Therrien is stepping down, saying she is completely exhausted.

In a lengthy message posted on social media Monday morning, Lessard-Therrien explains that following her election as spokesperson at the end of November, she has tried to breathe new life and ideas into the party.

However, she says she realized that "the train had already taken off" and it would be difficult for her to make changes.

She admits that her "natural enthusiasm quickly wilted," and she fell into "survival mode" within the party.

Lessard-Therrien had already been off work for a few weeks but says she will need more time to regain her enthusiasm.

Defeated in the 2022 election, Lessard-Therrien was elected co-spokesperson for Quebec solidaire in November, ahead of MNAs Ruba Ghazal and Christine Labrie.

She campaigned on the need to reach out to Quebecers in the regions, emphasizing food sovereignty.

Previously, she had served as MNA for Rouyn-Noranda-Témiscamingue from 2018 to 2022.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 29, 2024.