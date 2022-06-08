PQ leader invited to speak at Rene Levesque celebration after initially being snubbed

After initially being left out of the program celebrating the life of former Quebec Premier René Lévesque, Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has been invited to speak at the event next week.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, the PQ leader complained his party and the notion of "sovereignty" were being ignored as part of the celebrations marking the 100th birthday of the former leader and founder of the PQ.

According to a media advisory issued Wednesday evening, St-Pierre Plamondon has been added to the list of speakers. Also on the list is Premier François Legault, who served as a PQ cabinet minister before he joined the CAQ party at its founding, as well as a spokesperson for each of the opposition parties.

Other speakers include René Lévesque's son, Claude Lévesque, and former Quebec Premier Lucien Bouchard, who is the event's honorary president.

The event, dubbed l'Année Lévesque, is being organized by the René Lévesque Foundation and will be held Monday evening at the Quebec National Library on Maisonneuve Boulevard in Montreal.