After a few hours without electricity or heat, 2,900 Hydro Quebec customers have had their service restored.

Just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning, the Hydro Quebec website reported over 2,000 customers in the West Island lost power.

The blackout area extended just north of the Trans Canada, affecting Pierrefonds and stretched to the western tip of the island.

The cause of the outage is still unclear.

In Laval, 700 customers lost power as of 2 a.m. - it has since been restored.