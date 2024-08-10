MONTREAL
    • Power outages result in boil water advisory on Montreal's South Shore

    A boil water advisory was issued on Aug. 10, 2024 for several areas in the Longueuil region. (City of Longueuil)
    Power outages on Montreal's South Shore caused a drop in pressure following a technical issue, which resulted in a boil water advisory being issued.

    The City of Longueuil reported a boil water advisory for the following cities and boroughs:

    • Boucherville
    • Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville
    • Saint-Hubert borough
    • Vieux-Longueuil borough

    "For this sector, we recommend boiling water for at least one minute before consumption, until further notice and for a minimum of 24 hours," the city said.

    Water should be boiled for the following reasons:

    • To drink and prepare beverages;
    • To prepare baby bottles and baby food;
    • To wash and prepare raw food (fruits, vegetables, etc.);
    • To prepare foods that do not require extended cooking time (canned soups, desserts, etc.);
    • To make ice cubes;
    • To brush your teeth and rinse your mouth;
    • To provide drinking water to pets.

    The city is asking schools, businesses and institutions in the area to notify customers and close fountains. 

