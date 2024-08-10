Power outages result in boil water advisory on Montreal's South Shore

Power outages on Montreal's South Shore caused a drop in pressure following a technical issue, which resulted in a boil water advisory being issued.

The City of Longueuil reported a boil water advisory for the following cities and boroughs:

Boucherville

Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville

Saint-Hubert borough

Vieux-Longueuil borough

"For this sector, we recommend boiling water for at least one minute before consumption, until further notice and for a minimum of 24 hours," the city said.

Water should be boiled for the following reasons:

To drink and prepare beverages;

To prepare baby bottles and baby food;

To wash and prepare raw food (fruits, vegetables, etc.);

To prepare foods that do not require extended cooking time (canned soups, desserts, etc.);

To make ice cubes;

To brush your teeth and rinse your mouth;

To provide drinking water to pets.

The city is asking schools, businesses and institutions in the area to notify customers and close fountains.