A potential agreement in principle has been reached between the Quebec government and the Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux (FSSS), which represents some public daycare (CPE) workers.

Stéphanie Vachon, who represents the CPE sector at the Federation, made the announcement Wednesday morning.

She states "if everything goes according to plan," the agreement in principle will be analyzed by union officials as early as Wednesday afternoon before being presented to the members.

The FSSS, affiliated with the CSN, has been on an indefinite strike since last Wednesday.

The union negotiated with the Quebec government on Monday, as well as through Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Given the length of the consultation process, the best case scenario would mean a strike could end next Monday, the CSN said.

For their part, the CSQ-affiliated Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance (FIPEQ) and the FTQ-affiliated Syndicat québécois des employés de service (SQEES) are scheduled to strike indefinitely on Thursday morning.

However, a potential agreement with the FSSS could change things for the two other unions.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 8, 2021.