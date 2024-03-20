Post Malone, 50 Cent, Mötley Crüe, The Offspring and Karkwa at Quebec Summer Festival

Singer Post Malone, bands Mötley Crüe and The Offspring, as well as Quebec artists Karkwa and Alexandra Stréliski, will be featured at the upcoming Festival d'été de Québec, the Quebec City Summer Festival.

Organizers announced the line-up for the festival, which runs from July 4 to 14, at noon on Wednesday.

Other artists performing on the various outdoor stages include rapper 50 Cent, the Jonas Brothers trio and the Zac Brown Band.

Canadian band Nickelback will open the festival on the Plains of Abraham on July 4. Montreal band Clay and Friends will also perform on opening night at Parc de la Francophonie.

For the final evening on July 14, the band Mötley Crüe will perform on the Plains, while Parc de la Francophonie will play host to several Quebec artists: Hauterive, Marie-Annick Lépine, Les Soeurs Boulay and Michel Rivard.

This 56th edition also marks the return of the Place D'Youville stage, which will offer more concerts.

There will also be free programming on two stages, noted the festival press release.

"The FEQ will have two free stages: the Découverte (Discovery) Stage at Place D'Youville and the Hydro-Québec Stage at Place de l'Assemblée-Nationale, which will enhance the fan experience and make our Festival even more accessible," said Nicolas Racine, president and CEO of BLEUFEU, the event's promoter.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 20, 2024.