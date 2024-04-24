Possible gunman arrested near a school in Joliette

A Joliette school had to be locked down for a few minutes Wednesday morning due to the presence of a possibly armed man nearby. The suspect was quickly arrested and there were no injuries.

Quebec provincial police were called to École secondaire Thérèse-Martin at around 8:45 a.m., after reports of a man holding an object "possibly resembling a weapon" near the school.

The school was placed on lockdown "to ensure the safety of students and staff."

The suspect, a 32-year-old man, was questioned by police about 15 minutes later and arrested. He was met by investigators late Wednesday morning.

According to Sergeant Nicolas Scholtus, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the man could eventually face charges, but their nature has not yet been specified.

Scholtus said the man was arrested near the school, not inside it.

The lockdown was subsequently lifted, allowing school activities to resume.

A support team has been deployed to offer assistance to students and staff who may need it. THe SQ is continuing its investigation.

In a message sent to students' parents, the school's interim principal, Simon Vézina, confirmed that the situation is now over and that "everyone is safe."



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 24, 2024.