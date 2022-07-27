Pope Francis expresses 'shame and sorrow' for residential schools in Quebec speech

Pope Francis expresses 'shame and sorrow' for residential schools in Quebec speech

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Tony Dow, 'Leave It to Beaver' star, has died

Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for portraying Wally Cleaver on the sitcom 'Leave It to Beaver,' died Wednesday morning, according to his manager Frank Bilotta, citing Dow's son Christopher. He was 77.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon