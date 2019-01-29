

CTV Montreal





Polls show that support continues to grow for the Coalition Avenir Quebec government since its election last fall.

If elections had been held this month, the CAQ would have obtained 44.5 percent of ballots cast -- seven percentage points higher than the 37.4 percent they obtained in October's election

The Liberal party earned the support of 26 percent of voters, while Quebec Solidaire was third with 16 percent.

Only nine percent of voters favoured the Parti Quebecois.

The Mainstreet poll surveyed 979 on January 17 and 18.

The poll has a margin of error of 3.1 percent, 19 times out of 20.