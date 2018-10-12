

CTV Montreal





Police investigating a deadly shooting at a Laval car dealership believe it is linked to organized crime.

Alessandro Vinci, the 31-year-old manager of Automobile Vinci and son of its owner, died after he was shot at the car dealership on Levesque Blvd. near Berthiaume du Tremblay Park on Thursday evening.

"Just before 9 o'clock [Thursday] night the Laval police received a call concerning a man that had been wounded by gunshots, so Laval police came on the scene," said Sureté du Quebec officer Joyce Kemp.

"Later on during the night some clues were found that could indicate that this murder could be linked to organized crime, which is the reason why the Sureté du Quebec was called."

So far there are no suspects in the man’s death.

Police remained at the scene all night and remained there Friday as they searched for clues and examined surveillance video from the company and other nearby locations.

They are also going door-to-door in hopes of finding a witness.

"The investigators are still on the scene and we're doing the investigation in collaboration with the Laval police," said Kemp.

Automobile Vinci specialized in selling used cars and in making repairs.

This is the fifth murder of the year in Laval.