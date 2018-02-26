

Quebec's Bureau of Investigations is looking into a high speed chase that was triggered by police shooting at a man in a parking lot.

The incident began in the parking lot of a shopping mall on Sources Blvd. in Dollard des Ormeaux, when a police officer approached a man suspected of committing a robbery.

The officer fired at the man, who then fled along Highway 40 West with multiple officers in pursuit.

The chase came to an end around 1 a.m. Monday near Veterans' Blvd/Boul. des Anciens Combattants when the driver crashed head-on into a police car.

The suspect and several officers were injured.

Police closed all three eastbound lanes of Highway 40 as they conducted their investigation, and then had to wait for the BEI to arrive several hours later.

As of 7:30 a.m. the eastbound highway remained closed with no word as to when it would open.