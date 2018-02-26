Police shooting leads to high speed chase that ends in Ste. Anne de Bellevue
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, February 26, 2018 7:31AM EST
Quebec's Bureau of Investigations is looking into a high speed chase that was triggered by police shooting at a man in a parking lot.
The incident began in the parking lot of a shopping mall on Sources Blvd. in Dollard des Ormeaux, when a police officer approached a man suspected of committing a robbery.
The officer fired at the man, who then fled along Highway 40 West with multiple officers in pursuit.
The chase came to an end around 1 a.m. Monday near Veterans' Blvd/Boul. des Anciens Combattants when the driver crashed head-on into a police car.
The suspect and several officers were injured.
Police closed all three eastbound lanes of Highway 40 as they conducted their investigation, and then had to wait for the BEI to arrive several hours later.
As of 7:30 a.m. the eastbound highway remained closed with no word as to when it would open.
Latest Montreal News
- The search for life on Mars begins at McGill's Macdonald Campus
- Farewell to the turtleneck: Plekanec traded to rival Leafs
- PQ demands more money for electric vehicles as Ottawa preps budget
- St. Joseph's Oratory gets $80 million renovation, "highest window in the city"
- Still on a 2010 high, Canada posts record Olympic medal haul in Pyeongchang with 29