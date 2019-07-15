Featured Video
Police seeking witnesses to Notre-Dame St. fire
Fire on Notre-Dame St. E (image: Paul Romano / CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 9:41PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 16, 2019 2:04PM EDT
Police are looking for three witnesses to a fire that severely damaged a building on Notre-Dame St. East on Monday evening.
The four-alarm fire broke out in an abandoned building at the intersection of Sicard St. Monday evening.
Notre-Dame St. E was closed in both directions between Pie-IX Blvd. and Viau St.
Police said the three witnesses are between 14 and 16-years-old. Two of them were seen leaving the scene on foot while another was riding on a grey bike. One of the boys was wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans, with short brown hair.
The SPVM asked anyone with information to call 911 or Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.