

CTV Montreal Staff





Police are looking for three witnesses to a fire that severely damaged a building on Notre-Dame St. East on Monday evening.

The four-alarm fire broke out in an abandoned building at the intersection of Sicard St. Monday evening.

Notre-Dame St. E was closed in both directions between Pie-IX Blvd. and Viau St.



Police said the three witnesses are between 14 and 16-years-old. Two of them were seen leaving the scene on foot while another was riding on a grey bike. One of the boys was wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans, with short brown hair.

The SPVM asked anyone with information to call 911 or Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.



