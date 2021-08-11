MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police are requesting the public’s help in locating a teen girl who went missing Wednesday.

Lea Clark, 15, of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., southwest of Montreal, was last seen on Jacques-Cartier Street in her hometown around 2:30 p.m. and was reportedly walking, according to police.

She is five feet six inches tall, weighs approximately 110 pounds, has brown hair, blue eyes, and has braces. She was last seen wearing a burgundy short sleeve shirt and sandals.

Anything with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911. People can also contact police confidentially by calling 1-800-659-4264.