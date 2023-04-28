Police seek public's help finding missing Montreal man

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Lawrence Donegan, 37, was last seen on April 14 in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie, and his family has not heard from him since April 21.

Police say he has a mental health condition that requires medication, which he does not have on him. Investigators say they fear for his life.

Donegan is a white man, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 178 cm (5' 10") tall and weighs 82 kg (180 lbs). Police don’t have a description of what clothing he is wearing.

Anyone with information regarding his disappearance can call 911 or their local police station.