Police seek help finding senior missing from Rosemont-Petite-Patrie

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 77-year-old man.

Jean-Marc Panneton left his home in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough Tuesday afternoon. He travels on foot and by public transit.

Police say he may be confused and have difficulty finding his way around. His family fears for his health and safety.

Panneton is 165 cm (5’5”) tall, weighs 47 kg (104 lbs.), has grey hair and brown eyes. He speaks French.

He was wearing a dark blue long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, black shoes and glasses.

Anyone with information to share regarding his disappearance is asked to call 911 or contact their local police station.