MONTREAL -- Police are seeking the driver of a red pickup who seriously injured an 84-year-old woman in a hit-and-run in NDG on Thursday.

The incident happened at 11:25 a.m. at the corner of Decarie Blvd. and de Maisonneuve Blvd., said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle, which they believed was a red pickup truck, was heading north on Decarie and made a right turn to go east on de Maisonneuve.

The driver hit the woman, who was crossing the street, and then fled the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was still in critical condition on Thursday night.

Police taped off the scene earlier and the investigation continues, said Chevrefils. They have no more specific description of the vehicle to provide the public yet.

NDG residents have said that intersection is notoriously dangerous. Last fall, after an 89-year-old man was struck and killed at the same spot -- also by a vehicle heading north -- locals called for safety improvements, saying the signals are confusing.