Police search riverbanks following death of Quebec toddler in Bois-des-Filion
Quebec provincial police continued their search for evidence following the death of a three-year-old child on Monday in Bois-des-Filion, in the Laurentians.
An SQ mobile command post was located near the scene of the tragedy on Saturday in the hopes of finding new clues to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the child's death. Specialized police officers were deployed for the ground search.
The investigation has been transferred to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) since charges were laid against a 19-year-old man who was at the scene of the tragedy on Nov. 6, in a residence on 34th Avenue. The Terrebonne-Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines-Bois-des-Filion inter-municipal police force was first called to the scene around 5:30 p.m. Monday and is assisting the SQ with its investigation.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three people were arrested, one of whom appeared in court at the Laval courthouse on Thursday.
"We're talking about a 19-year-old man facing various charges, including criminal negligence causing death, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm and obstruction of justice," Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau, a spokesperson for the SQ, in an interview on Saturday.
"There are two other individuals of interest who were arrested and later released. The investigation is obviously ongoing."
A weapon has not been found.
"More specifically, the mobile command post is on 33rd Avenue in Bois-des-Filion, and we have officers specialized in land searches, from the emergency response module, searching the riverbanks and surrounding area for clues in this case," said Bilodeau.
She said the SQ divers were not scheduled to go out on Saturday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 11, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Gross abandonment of a sense of humanity': Romeo Dallaire reflects on Israel-Hamas war, Remembrance Day
Humanitarian and former senator, retired lieutenant-general Roméo Dallaire says the Israel-Hamas war has led to a 'gross abandonment of a sense of humanity,' adding that 'all sides have been negligent' in their responsibilities to protect children in the region.
Innisfil, Ont. homes destroyed in explosion and fire
Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion at a home in Innisfil, Ont. early Saturday morning that destroyed two houses.
BREAKING Gaza border authority: Rafah land crossing to reopen for foreigners Sunday
Gaza's border authority announced on Saturday that the Rafah land crossing into Egypt would reopen on Sunday for foreign passport holders.
Thinking of downsizing your home? Here’s what one expert says you should consider first
Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians looking to save money or cut back on consistent maintenance might be thinking about downsizing their home. But one housing expert says there are several things to consider before making the move.
London pro-Palestinian march passes off peacefully but police clash with far-right protesters
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched peacefully through central London on Saturday, even as right-wing counter-protesters clashed with police, after a week of angry debate over whether to permit the event on a day when Britain honoured its war dead.
Official mascot for Canadian Army celebrates birthday at Toronto Zoo
The Canadian Army’s official mascot, a polar bear at the Toronto Zoo, celebrates her eighth birthday today.
More than 800 Sudanese reportedly killed in attack on Darfur town, UN says
Fighters from a paramilitary force and their allied Arab militias rampaged through a town in Sudan's war-ravaged region of Darfur, reportedly killing more than 800 people in a multiday attack, doctors and the U.N. said.
Thousands gather for Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country
Canadians gathered with heads bowed for sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country on Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.
'We want her back:' The husband of a U.S. journalist detained in Russia appeals for her release
This wasn't how Pavel Butorin expected to celebrate the anniversary of 21 years together with his wife, with her in a Russian prison and barely any communication available.
Toronto
-
Thousands gather for Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country
Canadians gathered with heads bowed for sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country on Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.
-
Jury in Peter Nygard trial asks judge how to proceed if they can't agree on a count
The judge in Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial is urging the jury to keep deliberating after they asked how to proceed if they can't reach a unanimous decision on one of the counts.
-
Jobs and more jobs: What happened at Ontario's Queen’s Park this week
Here's what happened at Queen's Park this week.
Atlantic
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies held throughout the region
A number of Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held throughout the Maritimes on Saturday, remembering veterans past and present.
-
Remembrance Day ceremony held at 100-year-old Fredericton Cenotaph
Cool weather in Fredericton didn’t stop a crowd from coming out to remember the cities fallen soldiers at the local Cenotaph.
-
One person is in custody after New Brunswick RCMP issue alert for armed suspect
New Brunswick RCMP say one person is in custody after issuing an alert for an armed suspect in the town of Sussex.
London
-
IN PHOTOS
IN PHOTOS 100-year-old WWII veteran honoured in London, Ont. Remembrance Day ceremony
The memories come rushing back for Cpl. George Beardshaw while laying a wreath at the cenotaph in London. The 100-year-old veteran of World War II is the last of his buddies still alive.
-
Seaforth, Ont. tractor to be removed from building by early December
The bad news is that the tractor that drove into a building in downtown Seaforth on Oct. 13 remains. The good news is however that there’s an expectation that the tractor will be gone by month’s end.
-
Clinton, Ont. emergency department closure marks grim anniversary
It was four years ago this week that the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) announced they’d be closing the Clinton Hospital’s emergency department due to a lack of qualified nurses.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada's first community-wide smart grid launches in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday to help launch Canada's first community-wide smart grid, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has all the details.
-
Thousands gather for Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country
Canadians gathered with heads bowed for sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country on Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.
-
Sudbury murder victim died of blunt force injuries, police say
A 40-year-old woman whose remains were found in a wooded area of Greater Sudbury this week died of blunt force injuries, police said Friday.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near COP Friday night
A pedestrian was injured on the Trans-Canada highway near Canada Olympic Park Friday night.
-
Police seek public assistance to locate missing Forest Heights woman
Calgary police are asking for public assistance to locate a Calgary woman from the southeast community of Forest Heights.
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies from the Hangar Flight Museum in Calgary
CTV News Calgary will livestream the Remembrance Day service at the Hangar Flight Museum Saturday, starting at 10:30 a.m.
Kitchener
-
Driver dies after car slams into tree
A 34-year-old woman was killed Friday night after her car went off the road and hit a tree.
-
Lest we forget: Remembrance Day ceremonies in Waterloo Region
Canadians took a moment Saturday morning to remember those who have sacrificed their lives for our country.
-
Search continues for missing Tillsonburg woman
Search efforts have ramped up for a missing woman in Tillsonburg named Lola.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver's 99th Remembrance Day ceremony reflects on Korean War ceasefire
Thousands of people gathered in downtown Vancouver on Saturday for a sombre Remembrance Day ceremony that reflected on the ceasefire that ended the Korean War 70 years ago.
-
Multiple vehicles burned at site of Langley police incident near U.S. border
Several torched vehicles could be seen Saturday morning at the scene of a police incident that unfolded near the U.S.-Canada border in Langley Friday evening.
-
B.C. storm knocks down trees, leaves more than 200K without power overnight
More than 232,000 BC Hydro customers lost power as a strong winter storm passed over the South Coast Friday night, knocking down trees and prompting a precautionary closure of a highway in the Fraser Canyon.
Edmonton
-
Remembrance Day recognized in Edmonton
A Remembrance Day ceremony was held Saturday at the Beverly Cenotaph, Alberta's oldest cenotaph.
-
This will be the warmest Remembrance Day since 2016
The mild weather will stick around right through the weekend and Edmonton should get it's warmest Remembrance Day in years.
-
Man found dead in central Alberta home, RCMP Major Crimes investigating
RCMP Major Crimes is investigating after a man was found dead in his home in Ponoka on Friday.
Windsor
-
Jailhouse video enrages victim’s family, the Bacon Man’s final request, and an Apple AirTag locates a stolen car: Top Windsor stories this week
A family is enraged after the man accused of killing their daughter appeared to celebrate his birthday from behind bars, the Bacon Man has one final request, and an AirTag is credited with locating a man’s stolen vehicle. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
-
'You can make a difference': City of Windsor looking for 'snow angels' ahead of winter season
Winter hasn’t yet begun in the Rose City, but Windsor officials are already at work making sure there are enough volunteers for its Snow Angels Program.
-
Suspects sought after residential break and enter: Chatham-Kent police
Two suspects are wanted by Chatham-Kent police after they allegedly broke into a garage and stole tools and an electric mower on Friday
Regina
-
Regina doctor joins list of health-care workers alleging intimidation at General Hospital
Another Regina doctor is making complaints about intimidation at the Regina General Hospital. He joins 10 others who went public with their concerns last week.
-
First of its kind awards show aims to give 'opportunity' to Sask. Indigenous musicians
Musicians from across the province are gathering in Prince Albert this weekend for the first-ever Saskatchewan Indigenous Music Awards.
-
Thousands gather for Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country
Canadians gathered with heads bowed for sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country on Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.
Ottawa
-
Crowds gather at National War Memorial, Cenotaphs across Ottawa on Remembrance Day
Large crowds gathered at the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa and at Cenotaphs across the region on Remembrance Day, to honour the men and women who served in times of war, military conflict and peace.
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 7,000 tickets in its first two months
One of Ottawa's newest photo radar cameras caught more than 7,300 speeders in its first two months of operation, as drivers adjusted to the new set of eyes on the road in Barrhaven.
-
What's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the schedule changes in Ottawa on Saturday for Remembrance Day. With Remembrance Day on a Saturday, the city of Ottawa says there will be schedule impacts on Monday, Nov. 13 as well.
Saskatoon
-
First of its kind awards show aims to give 'opportunity' to Sask. Indigenous musicians
Musicians from across the province are gathering in Prince Albert this weekend for the first-ever Saskatchewan Indigenous Music Awards.
-
Saskatoon Remembrance Day ceremonies and events
Canada's largest indoor remembrance day service will be held again this year at SaskTel Centre on Saturday.
-
Sask. health minister says current state of Saskatoon hospitals is 'not acceptable'
Saskatchewan's health minister says the current overcrowding at Saskatoon hospitals isn't acceptable.