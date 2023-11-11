Police search riverbanks following death of Quebec toddler in Bois-des-Filion

Quebec provincial police continued their search for evidence following the death of a three-year-old child on Monday in Bois-des-Filion, in the Laurentians.

An SQ mobile command post was located near the scene of the tragedy on Saturday in the hopes of finding new clues to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the child's death. Specialized police officers were deployed for the ground search.

The investigation has been transferred to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) since charges were laid against a 19-year-old man who was at the scene of the tragedy on Nov. 6, in a residence on 34th Avenue. The Terrebonne-Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines-Bois-des-Filion inter-municipal police force was first called to the scene around 5:30 p.m. Monday and is assisting the SQ with its investigation.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people were arrested, one of whom appeared in court at the Laval courthouse on Thursday.

"We're talking about a 19-year-old man facing various charges, including criminal negligence causing death, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm and obstruction of justice," Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau, a spokesperson for the SQ, in an interview on Saturday.

"There are two other individuals of interest who were arrested and later released. The investigation is obviously ongoing."

A weapon has not been found.

"More specifically, the mobile command post is on 33rd Avenue in Bois-des-Filion, and we have officers specialized in land searches, from the emergency response module, searching the riverbanks and surrounding area for clues in this case," said Bilodeau.

She said the SQ divers were not scheduled to go out on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 11, 2023.