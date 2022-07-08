Police search for missing Montreal lawyer Jacques St-Amant

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help locating prominent consumer rights lawyer Jacques St-Amant.

St-Amant, 62, was last heard from on Thursday, leaving his home in the Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie area.

Investigators say there's reason to fear for his health and safety, but they have very little information about his recent movements, except that he frequents libraries.

Jacques St-Amant, 62 y/o, last gave news today in Rosemont-Petite-Patrie. Investigators have reasons to fear for his health and safety. Thank you for sharing.#SPVM ^RM pic.twitter.com/SN1GUlYyOo — Police Montréal (@SPVM) July 8, 2022

Jacques St-Amant is white, just over 6'0", and weighs about 190 lbs. His hair is long and gray, and he has dark eyes.

Police could not describe the clothes he wore at the time of his disappearance.

Jacques St-Amand co-founded the consumer rights organization Option consommateurs. He is also a strategic advisor and analyst for Quebec's consumer associations coalition (CACQ) and a lecturer in consumer law.

Anyone with information on St-Amant's whereabouts is asked to call 911.= or their local police station.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on June 8, 2022.